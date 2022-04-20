350 delegates expected at PRS TDC this weekend

SIBU (April 20): A total of 350 delegates from Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) branches across the state are expected to attend the party’s triennial delegates conference (TDC) in Sibu this weekend.

According to Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira, the TDC will be held at Kingwood Hotel here from April 23 to 24.

“The TDC will be conducted in strict compliance with the SOPs (standard operating procedures).

“It will start on April 23 with Youth and Women sections, followed by the main body on April 24.

“Among the resolutions to be passed is on the proposed PRS constitution amendment,” Gira told The Borneo Post last night.

He also confirmed that Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon will be contesting for the PRS Youth chief post.

With the latest development, it will be a straight fight between Gira and Chupkai, as Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan, who is also Balai Ringin assemblyman, will be going for the vice-president post.

“Only my name and that of YB Chupkai had been submitted to the party headquarters when nominations for all posts closed on April 17, to contest for youth chief post.

“Datuk Snowdan, who is the present (party’s) youth chief, is contesting for the vice-president (post),” Gira said.

To a question, he said he was uncertain if anyone is not seeking to contest and defend his or her post in the party.

“Not sure, because the party’s credentials committee has still not revealed full list of nomination papers for posts,” he said.