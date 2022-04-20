487,728 children in Malaysia fully vaxxed against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (April 20): A total of 487,728 children aged five to 11 or 13.7 per cent of the child population in the country have been fully vaccinated under the Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNow website, a total of 1,425,865 children in the same age group or 40.1 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,877,332 individuals or 92.5 per cent of the group have completed the vaccination, while 2,978,531 or 95.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, a total of 15,985,545 individuals or 67.9 per cent have received the booster dose, 22,961,980 or 97.6 per cent have completed both doses, while 23,238,874 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 47,612 doses of the vaccine were administered, with 35,398 as second doses, 4,635 booster doses and 7,579 as first doses, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 69,742,922.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 12 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported yesterday, with Perak recording the highest number at five cases, followed by Johor with three cases.

Kedah, Melaka, Pahang, and Putrajaya recorded one case each. — Bernama