667 litterbugs compounded in KK

KOTA KINABALU (April 20): The Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) has issued 667 Compounds On The Spot (COS) to litterbugs from January to March 31 this year under Op Degil, said Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip.

She said 691 offenders were also brought to court under Summon On The Spot (SOS) between 2016 and 2022.

Noorliza said DBKK through its Enforcement Department had carried out Op Degil throughout the city, particularly in public parks and areas.

“Op Degil is conducted daily to promote public awareness on the importance of keeping the city clean and teach litterbugs a lesson.

“The targets of the operation are individuals or companies who dirty or dispose rubbish in public areas.

“The most common offences are littering of cigarette butts, tissues, bottles and food containers,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

Under DBKK Anti-Litters By-Law 1984 Amendment 2005, she said offenders would be given a choice of paying COS between RM30 and RM500, depending on the type and amount of garbage discarded, or appear in court under the SOS.

If convicted, the offender will face a fine of not more than RM10,000, imprisonment not exceeding three years, or be punished by Compulsory Attendance Order (PKW) that involves carrying out community work for four hours a day for a period of not more than three months, she said.

Noorliza reminded the public to cooperate in maintaining cleanliness of the city.

“Op Degil will continue to be carried out to ensure the community are aware and concerned about keeping the city clean.”