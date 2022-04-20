AirAsia assisting Sarawak group’s travel to KK cultural event

KUCHING (April 20): AirAsia has explained that it is working closely to resolve the flight issues faced by a group who claimed that its cultural programme in Kota Kinabalu scheduled for 30 April was “thrown into disarray” due to changes in their flight schedule.

According to the airline, the retiming and merging of flights is a normal practice in the industry and is inevitable due to a variety of factors including load and capacity constraints, as well as safety.

A spokesman said the airline has reached out to the group leader, Peter John Jaban, to work out a feasible resolution to the issue and ensure that the scheduled event in Kota Kinabalu will go on as planned.

Earlier today, Peter said in a statement that their four-day event had been thrown into disarray by the retiming of their departure from Kuching, just two weeks before its start.

He said they were traveling in a group of 72 people from Miri, Sibu and Kuching, and they were to converge in Kota Kinabalu on April 30 for the cultural exchange in conjunction with the opening of Kaamatan.

He added that the group had planned the trip over the past several months and booked tickets as early as December 2021 and January this year to ensure members were all on the same flight.