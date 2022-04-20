Bobby: Imminent fight for post of PRS president reminiscent of PBDS days

MIRI (April 20): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) president Bobby William is watching with a sense of déjà vu as another round of leadership contest among his ex-PBDS comrades is shaping up again in Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

Pundits said a straight fight for the president post between acting president Datuk Joseph Salang and vice-president Datuk John Sikie is on the cards at the party’s triennial delegates conference (TDC) in Sibu this weekend.

Bobby however declined to speculate who would be the likely successor of the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, who died of heart complications last year.

“We in PBDS (sic) – no comment,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post on whether it will result in another split in this Dayak-based party.

The defunct PBDS was formed in 1983 by Datuk Amar Leo Moggie Irok after he lost in the contest for the post of president of Sarawak National Party (SNAP) against Datuk Amar James Wong Kim Ming.

PBDS was dissolved twice, firstly in 2003 and secondly in 2004 due to a leadership crisis between Datuk Daniel Tajem Miri as the president and challenger Masing who later left the party and founded PRS.

PRS continued to be affected by leadership squabbles after Masing had a falling-out with co-founder Datuk Sng Chee Hwa and later Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun.

Sikie’s announcement this week raised eyebrows in political circles and inside the party but Bobby believed that the contender, being a senior member of PRS, should know what is best for his party.

PRS will hold its TDC from April 23 to 24 in Sibu.

The deputy president post will also see a straight fight between Salamaju assemblyman and state Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Majang Renggie, and Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang.

Sikie’s announcement is a reminder of the previous leadership crisis in PRS elections.

Fresh on the minds of party members and political observers is the last PRS election where Masing won uncontested as president but incumbent Entulu defeated Salang to defend his deputy president post.

Entulu was dropped by Masing as the party’s candidate for Selangau in the 2018 general election.

Subsequently, Entulu and his faction were purged from the party on disciplinary grounds.