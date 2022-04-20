Borneo Jazz Festival makes physical comeback in June, limited tickets on sale online starting April 22

MIRI (April 20): The Borneo Jazz Festival is making a physical comeback this June after being held only virtually the past year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said this time, the festival will be a virtual and physical hybrid event.

“In adherence to the guidelines of the MKN (National Security Council) and the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to ensure the safety of the physical concert-goers, only a maximum capacity of 1,000 pax is allowed per night throughout the three-day jazz festival.

“With only 3,000 tickets available, this is even the more reason for music fans to quickly grab the physical concert tickets before it is too late,” said Abdul Karim during the Borneo Jazz 2022 launching ceremony at Miri Airport today.

Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting; Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chairman and Telang Usan assemblyman, Dennis Ngau; STB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor, as well as chief operating officer of MASwing, Captain Nasaruddin A. Bakar, representing Malaysia Aviation Group.

Abdul Karim said the physical concert themed ‘Jazz in The Jungle’ will be held at the Coco Cabana Miri, while online viewers can livestream performances from their homes via an online platform.

“This marks the Borneo Jazz Festival as one of the first hybrid festivals of its kind in Malaysia,” he said.

He added that the hybrid concert was the best way to go this year based on the positive response received from the Borneo Jazz Virtual Experience last year.

The Borneo Jazz Virtual Experience 2021 three-day journey garnered 244,637 online viewers from 43 countries.

“This year, we hope to have a wider outreach to international audiences encompassing more countries,” he said.

At the ceremony, Abdul Karim also announced Malaysia Airlines (MAS) as the official airline for the event. This was followed by the unveiling of STB’s ‘More to Discover’ livery on three MASwings ATR 72-500 aircraft as part of the one-year collaboration with the Sarawak Tourism Board.

“We hope that with this collaboration, which is also a continuation of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG)’s partnership with STB, more music fans will have the rewarding experience of enjoying live world-class performances,” he said.

As the official airline partner for Borneo Jazz Festival, Malaysia Airlines and supported by its sister company Firefly, will offer attractive deals of up to 15 per cent discount on flights from Peninsular Malaysia, London, Australia and some ASEAN destinations to cities in Sarawak. Firefly will fly passengers from Penang to Kuching via its jet operations.

With musical content curated by No Black Tie Presents, Malaysia’s foremost jazz promoter, music lovers can expect a spectacular mix of jazz and hip-hop, tribal vibes, world beats and electro-jazz grooves during the 17th edition of the Borneo Jazz Festival.

Jazz music lovers can start purchasing tickets for the festival starting April 22 from the website jazzborneo.com.

For the public category, a one-day pass is priced at RM128 per ticket, two-day pass is RM228 and a three-day pass is RM338.

As for students and senior citizens, one-day pass is priced at RM88, two-day pass is RM128 and three-day pass is RM188.

For those who want to enjoy the event virtually, tickets are priced at RM25 per one-hour block.

For more information on Borneo Jazz Festival 2022, log on to its official website at jazzborneo.com.