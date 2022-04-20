Contributor dependants who excel in tertiary studies can get Socso scholarships

KUCHING (April 20): Dependants of Social Security Organisation (Socso) contributors who excel in public or private institutions of higher learning (IPT) can convert their education loans into full scholarships, said Phillip Sangkan.

The Socso Sarawak director said the Socso education loan can be utilised by contributor dependants aged between 18 and 21.

“If the dependant of the contributor excels in education but applied assistance are rejected, we recommend the dependant to visit the Socso office to make an application.

“It is possible that they are eligible for the Socso education loan. The loan is to give encouragement and support to the child,” Phillip said yesterday after contributing Kotak Prihatin Socso for Ramadan.

The aid went to Zahorin Zaidi, the widow of contributor Mohammad Asri Alimin.

Zahorin, 53, who lost her job in 2018, has two daughters aged 24 and 20, who work part-time.

She also received a funeral benefit of RM2,000, as well as a monthly lifetime pension, which will be shared with her child who is still under the age of 21.

Mohammad Asri was admitted to Sarawak General Hospital recently and diagnosed with Category 5 Covid-19.

He passed away on April 5, a day before his birthday, due to a stroke.

Separately, Phillip said Socso would distribute Kotak Prihatin Socso throughout the state, starting with Kuching.

The programme comes under Solidariti Ramadan Prihatin 2022 and will run until tomorrow (April 21).

Socso will also hold a gotong-royong and bubur lambuk contribution programme on Friday (April 22) at Masjid Jamek Sarawak together with the Sarawak State Mosque Welfare Trust Board.