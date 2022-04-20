Covid-19: All districts in Sabah remain stable

KOTA KINABALU (April 20): Sabah recorded 83 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with the situation in all districts remained stable.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 13 districts recorded an increase while nine districts recorded decrease.

“With the exception of Kota Kinabalu which recorded a decrease of 13 cases, there was no significant change in other districts, either increasing or decreasing.

“Five districts recorded the same numbers as yesterday,” he said.

Masidi reminded that the rate of sporadic infections is still high and on April 20, 54.2 per cent.

Two districts recorded double-digit cases namely Kota Kinabalu 13 cases and Sandakan 10 cases. Another 16 districts recorded single-digit cases while there are no new cases in nine districts namely Tambunan, Kuala Penyu, Telupid, Sipitang, Pitas, Beaufort, Tongod, Kalabakan and Putatan.

Meanwhile, 80 of the 83 new patients were in Categories 1 and 2, two patients in Category 4 and one in Category 5.

No patients were reported in Category 3.