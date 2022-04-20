Faithful bid final farewell to Revd Thomas Taam Chak Wing

SIBU (April 20): The faithful here bid a final farewell to Revd Father Thomas Taam Chak Wing today.

In his homily during Taam’s funeral mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Roman Catholic Bishop of Sibu, the Rt Revd Joseph Hii, said Taam dedicated his life to serving God and the people around him.

Hii said in one way or another, those who met Taam had been touched or inspired by his dedication and life.

“When he came here from China, he had nothing material to give us, but he gave us something richer than any materials and that is Jesus Christ and the Good News of the Gospel.

“God had used him to come all the way from China to bring us the Good News,” Hii said.

According to him, those called to the vocation of priesthood live alone and independently, serving the people wholeheartedly.

He said Taam only wanted to serve the people all his life.

“Towards the end of his life, he had to accept that he needed other people to take care of him. This is the most challenging thing of being a priest that is having other people serve us.

“However, I am sure that we are very blessed to have the opportunity to serve him,” he said.

Taam passed away at 10.56am on Monday at the age of 97.

He was born on Dec 21, 1924 in Guangdong Province, China.

He accepted priestly formation in a seminary in Hong Kong in 1947 and on July 10, 1954, was sent to Southeast Asia as a missionary priest.

His first posting was to St Francis Xavier’s Church in Kanowit.

Taam moved to Bintangor in 1963 and to Sacred Heart Cathedral the following year.

After working at the cathedral for seven years, he was given additional responsibility at St Teresa’s parish.

He became the rector of Sacred Heart Cathedral in 1980 and continued to serve the two parishes until 1999 when he was appointed rector of St Teresa’s Church.

He retired in July 2020.

He was also a member of the Legion of Mary for 46 years and was the spiritual director of Sibu Diocese Legion Comitium.