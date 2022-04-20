GE15: Sabah Bersatu divisions told to reach out youth voters

KOTA KINABALU, April 20 (Bernama)- All Sabah Bersatu divisions have been asked to reach out to Undi-18 voters so that their voices are heard and translated into votes for the party in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

Undi-18 refers to the lowering of voting age from 21 to 18. GE15 will be first general election in the country’s history where 18-year-olds will be eligible to vote.

Sabah Bersatu Information Chief Khairul Firdaus Akhbar Khan said it was the responsibility of each party division in the state to provide information on the importance of young voters in forming a strong government.

“Back then when we were 18, the priority was learning and having fun. It is the same with today’s youth, that’s why there must be involvement with the youth, including holding programmes involving them as well as providing assistance because they will shape our nation,” he said at a breaking of fast event with the media here last night.

Khairul Firdaus, who is also Sabah Bersatu Batu Sapi division Head, said that he was confident that with this approach, the youths will better understand their role and be able to make the best choice in GE15.

He said among youth issues that needed to be addressed included the lack of job opportunities, inadequate youth training centres and awareness of the importance of technology.

Meanwhile, Khairul Firdaus said the leaders of the three main parties in Sabah, namely Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Hajiji Noor, Sabah Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal should sit together to discuss Sabah’s development. .

“This is my personal opinion, the three of them need to sit together because they are experienced and know what is best for Sabah,” he said. – Bernama