GE15 should be held this year – Bersatu Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (April 20): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sabah is also of the opinion that the 15th general election should be held this year.

Its Information Chief, Khairul Firdaus Akhbar Khan, pointed out that the political instability in the country required elections to be held this year.

“The political instability that is happening today is due to the political problems in the Peninsula. When politics in Peninsular Malaysia is unstable, it will definitely have an impact on Sabah and Sarawak and Malaysia as a whole,” he said when met during the breaking of fast on Tuesday.

Khairul Firdaus also said that the 15GE should be held after the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the government and Pakatan Harapan (PH) expires on July 31.

To a question of Bersatu Sabah’s readiness for the election, he said that they are always in the state of preparedness and are ready for any eventualities.

“Bersatu Sabah went through a test in the 16th state election two years ago and passed. The 15GE will be our second test and to me the election this time round will be more focused on localized issues like welfare and development in that area.

“So if each and every Bersatu Sabah division play their respective roles there will be no problems to face the election but if they do not so then there will be problems,” he stressed.

When asked about the automatic registration of 18-year-old Malaysians as voters and how the move would shape the country’s politics in the future, Khairul Firdaus opined that the issue needs to be looked further.

“It’s too early to say because of what happened in the Johor state election. Although the 18-year-olds were automatically registered as voters, not many actually came out to vote.

“However we cannot generalize the situation especially in Sabah because the state is huge and each constituency has their own perspective and different scenario … it’s too early to say and nobody has come up with an analysis as far as I am concerned (but) I may be wrong,” he claimed.

On the approach Bersatu Sabah through its Youth movement would use to engage with the youths, especially those who have been registered as voters, he said that it would depend on how the respective divisions engage with the youths in their areas.

“If the division is not doing enough for the youths, for sure they will not come out and vote but if the division does much to benefit the youths, I believe they will come out and support whoever they think can assist them.

“We conduct programs that interest them and do whatever we can do to assist we will. We cannot say an outright no to them, we have to engage with them because they will chart the future of our nation.

“So it is just a matter of how to deal with them and if we can do it in a proper way, in the ways that they feel they are being appreciated, then they will assist us. If not they will just stay at home and won’t care about voting,” opined Khairul Firdaus.

According to him, among issues that youths in Sabah are very concerned about are employment, skills training and even basic problems like a steady supply of water and electricity, all which needed to be resolved as soon as possible.