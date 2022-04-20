Harden: Pesta Benak 2022 to be held from Sept 9 to 11

KUCHING (April 20): Sri Aman’s iconic event, Pesta Benak (Tidal Bore Festival), is back again after a two-year lapse, said Simanggang assemblyman Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.

He revealed that Pesta Benak 2022 will be held from Sept 9 to 11, after the full completion of the Sri Aman Waterfront project.

“The new main site for the Pesta Benak will be at the Sri Aman Waterfront. We are optimistic that if the timing is right, the official launch of this waterfront can be held concurrently during that period,” he said in a statement issued by his office.

Harden – who is Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development – chaired the Pesta Benak 2020 main committee meeting at the Sri Aman Resident Office this morning.

The statement also said this festival will feature regatta as its usual main even, with a Ratu Benak beauty pageant, Kebaya Nyonya competition, Bazar Ria, education fair and development exhibition being listed as side events.

Harden, during the meeting also called for sub-committees headed by the relevant agencies to be formed and the head of each sub-committee is expected to present working papers and proposed budget during the next meeting by end of next month.

“The Pesta Benak is held this year as the country is now transitioning to endemic phase of Covid-19. The last time it was held, was in 2019 before the pandemic,” added Harden.