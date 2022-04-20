Kedah police to investigate cause of Rohingya breakout at detention depot

GEORGE TOWN (April 20): An investigation into the breakout of 528 Rohingya detainees at the Sungai Bakap Immigration Detention Depot in Kedah will be conducted by Kedah police.

Penang Police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the depot was located in Kedah and, as such, was under the state’s jurisdiction to investigate.

“We (Penang Police) only help in finding those who managed to escape and also investigate the cause of an accident that killed six detainees,” he told reporters here today.

He said Penang police were carrying out operations such as mounting roadblocks on three main roads, namely Jalan Sungai Baung, Sungai Bakap; Jalan Tasek Valdor, Simpang Ampat; and Jalan Kerian, Nibong Tebal.

“All personnel at the Seberang Perai Selatan IPD have been deployed to join the arrest teams comprising 17 (search) parties not exceeding 80 officers,” he said.

He said the initial police investigation found that those who fled were headed south but their destination was not known.

“Those who fled were not wearing shoes … I believe they are now tired and weak after almost 12 hours of walking. So I would like to appeal to the public who are aware of the incident to contact police,” he said.

He said, so far, 171 Rohingya refugees comprising 131 men, 28 women and 12 boys were still at large.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shuhaily said police had identified the driver of a Toyota Corolla Altis car that collided with six Rohingya refugee victims at KM 168 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) heading south early this morning.

He said the driver of the car, a 53-year-old man, was still in trauma and was receiving treatment at the Seberang Jaya Hospital.

Earlier this morning, a total of 528 Rohingya detainees fled from the Sungai Bakap Immigration Detention Depot, with six of them killed in the accident at KM 168 PLUS. – Bernama