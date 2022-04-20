Malaysia’s new Covid-19 infections drop to 6,069, with 12 deaths recorded

KUALA LUMPUR (April 20): The Health Ministry (MoH) announced that 6,069 new daily Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday.

This represents a significant drop from the previous day’s 7,140 new infections and continues a downward trend that began last week.

In a statement, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said cumulative infections now stand at 4,402,234 since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

According to the CovidNow website, another 12 lives were lost to Covid-19 yesterday, of which one was categorised as brought-in-dead (BID).

To date, the coronavirus has claimed 35,449 lives nationwide since the pandemic began. – Malay Mail

