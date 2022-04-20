Man arrested for allegedly threatening Batu Niah longhouse folk

MIRI (April 20): Police arrested a man on Monday afternoon after he is believed to have made criminal threats against a family in a longhouse at Ulu Batu Niah near here.

The 21-year-old suspect was arrested by a team from the Miri District police headquarters Criminal Investigation Department around 2pm, following a report from a male complainant.

Around 7pm on Sunday, the suspect allegedly went to the 51-year-old complainant’s bilik and forced the complainant’s 17-year-old niece to go with him to his bilik.

The complainant then went to the suspect’s bilik around 7.15pm and brought his niece home.

However, the suspect then allegedly returned to the complainant’s bilik and is said to have used a wooden object to hit the windows and doors, while criminally threatening the complainant’s family and the longhouse.

Following the incident, the complainant felt scared and threatened by the suspect and decided to lodged a police report for further action.

The suspect has since been brought to the Miri Central police station to assist with the investigation.

When contacted, Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu confirmed the arrest.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.