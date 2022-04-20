Man jailed eight months for stealing SEB cables

KUCHING (April 20): A local man was sentenced to eight months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court today for stealing Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) cables and trespassing into its substation near a food supplier’s factory here.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar sentenced 38-year-old Mohamad Erdwan Jamil of Kampung Tabuan Melayu, who pleaded guilty to two charges read out to him.

Based on the first charge, Mohamad Erdwan, and his friend who is still at large, committed theft of SEB’s one spool of earthing cable and one spool of underground cable at the compound of a food supplier’s factory at Demak Laut Industrial Estate here.

He was charged under Section 379 of the Penal Code, which was read together with Section 34 of the same Code which provides for a jail term of up to seven years or a fine or both upon conviction.

Zaiton Anuar sentenced the accused to six months in jail for the first charge.

Meanwhile, for the second charge, the accused and his friend were alleged to have trespassed into SEB’s substation with an intention to steal the cables.

He was charged under Section 447 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code which provides for up to six months in jail, or maximum fine of RM3,000, or both.

The accused was sentenced to two months in jail for the second charge, while the court ordered both sentences to take effect on the date of arrest April 16.

Based on the facts of the case, the complainant, a Sesco auxiliary police, with his colleague managed to apprehend the accused red handed on April 16 around 2.33am, while another managed to flee.

Items used by the suspect were also confiscated by the complainant such as a kerambit, a spool of earthing cable, a spool of underground cable, two power banks, a key, a pair of pliers, and a motorcycle.

The estimated loss suffered by the company is around RM70,000.

The case was prosecuted by Prosecuting Officer Inspector Mohd Adzmei Ahmad while the accused was not represented by a counsel.