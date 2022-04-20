Miri man fined RM1,000 for running business without valid licence

MIRI (April 20): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM1,000 in default one month in prison for running a business without a valid licence.

Timothy Gia, 22, from Pink Food Garden in Riam here paid the fine.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu convicted Timothy after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 3 (1) of the Businesses, Professions and Trade Licences Ordinance.

The Section provides for a maximum fine of RM1,000, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Timothy ran an online gaming business at a dining table of a café in Taman Tunku here without a valid licence from the Miri City Council.

He committed the offence on Feb 18 this year at around 7.30pm.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted the case while Timothy was unrepresented by counsel.