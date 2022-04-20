MMEA: Decomposed body found in Asajaya not Francis

\KUCHING (April 20): The decomposed body in the water in Sungai Beliung in Asajaya after 2pm here today was not of the missing 39-year-old Francis Awi, according to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sarawak.

Its director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus said this has been confirmed by the police.

“Further investigation found that the body found was related to the case of an Indonesian cargo ship crew who was reported missing around Sungai Lingga on April 18,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a separate statement today said they received a call from the public around 2.03pm today reporting a discovery of a body floating in the river.

Upon arrival on the scene at 2.13pm, the search and rescue team members brought the body over to the Sebuyau public jetty area before handing it over to the police.

“The search and rescue (SAR) operation was put on hold at 3.45pm upon the discovery and urgency in identifying the body,” said Bomba in a statement.