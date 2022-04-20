Outage caused by QEH’s internal system – SESB

KOTA KINABALU (April 20): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) has helped to restore the electricity supply at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) which was disrupted since Tuesday.

On April 19 at 11.54 am, there was a outage at the twin tower building, a specialist clinic and an old medical building block at QEH.

SESB Chief Executive Officer Ir. Ts. Mohd Yaakob Jaafar said an inspection of the supply channeled by SESB to QEH found that the cables belonging to SESB were in good condition and no damages found.

“SESB’s technical team has tested the cables and found that the installation is in good condition.

“The cause of the supply disruption is on the hospital’s internal system,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Further inspection found that the problem was due to damages to the 11kV underground cable belonging to QEH.

According to Yaakob, SESB has stationed two portable generators at the hospital to meet the supply needs during the outage.

“SESB is ready to assist the hospital to conduct tests and detect the damaged cable if necessary,” he added.

Yaakob thanked the traffic police who helped escort the mobile generator sets all the way from Malawa Sepanggar to QEH.

“With the escort of the traffic police, the generator sets arrived in a short period of time,” he said.

The generator sets safely reached the hospital at 5.47 pm.