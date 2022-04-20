Police: Six Rohingya detainees who escaped Immigration Depot killed in mishap while crossing highway

NIBONG TEBAL (April 20): Six of the 528 Rohingya detainees who escaped from the Sungai Bakap Immigration Detention Depot died on the spot after being hit by vehicles while crossing the southbound North-South Expressway near Jawi early today.

Penang Police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain the six detainees who perished in the 6.50 am incident comprised two men, two women, a boy and a girl.

“When they saw the accident that killed their countrymen, 229 other detainees decided not to cross the highway for fear of suffering the same fate.

“So they just walked along the highway, not knowing where to go after escaping the immigration depot,” he told reporters at the scene.

Shuhaily said all of them were recaptured after members of the public who saw them alerted the police.

It was reported that the 528 Rohingya detainees escaped the immigration depot at 4.30 am today. – Bernama

MORE TO COME