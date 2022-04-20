Power outage: 28 non-urgent surgeries at Queen Elizabeth Hospital postponed

KOTA KINABALU (April 20): A total of 28 non-urgent surgeries scheduled for today at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (HQE) here have been postponed due to the power outage at the hospital since yesterday, said Sabah Health Department director Datuk Dr Rose Nani Mudin.

She said operation theatre services at HQE had to be closed today and tomorrow to ensure adequate and stable electricity supply to wards and intensive care units, while cases requiring emergency surgery would be performed at the nearby Queen Elizabeth Hospital II (HQE II).

“Currently, the concession company is in the midst of repairing the faulty electrical cables so that the power supply can be restored,” she said in a statement today.

Dr Rose Nani said the power outage occurred at 11.54 am yesterday involving the HQE’s twin towers, specialist clinics and old medical building block.

“During the outage, two generator sets supply power to the affected buildings. The hospital, Sabah Health Department as well as the concession company took immediate action to obtain additional generator sets as a backup,” she said.

She added that to ensure HQE’s medical services were not disrupted, a contingency plan had been put into place with the transfer of some patients and those requiring emergency surgery to HQE II. – Bernama