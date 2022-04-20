Retiming of flights ruins Sarawak troupe’s plans for KK Kaamatan event

KUCHING (April 20): A delegation of 72 participants of a cultural programme in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah is calling on AirAsia to honour the original flight departure times after nearly half of them were shifted to another flight that would result in them missing the event’s opening.

Spokesperson Peter John Jaban said the four-day event has been thrown into disarray by the retiming of their departure from Kuching, just two weeks before its start.

“We are traveling in a group of 72 people, consisting of 38 from Miri, 12 from Sibu, and 22 from Kuching and were due to converge in Kota Kinabalu on April 30 for the cultural exchange in conjunction with the opening of Kaamatan, in which the indigenous people of Sarawak, representing various cultural associations, gather in Sabah to perform at their iconic waterfront.

“However, 28 members of our party have been bumped from our flight on April 30 and retimed to another flight in which they will miss the opening,” he said in a statement.

He pointed out that the group had planned the trip over the past several months and booked tickets as early as December 2021 and January this year to ensure members were all on the same flight.

“Our event has been thrown into disarray and several participants will now not be able to attend given the flight alterations for both the departure and returning flights,” he added.

In a bid to find a solution to their predicament, Peter led several members to pay a courtesy call on Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and his deputy Datuk Snowdan Lawan yesterday (April 19) to receive a letter of support from the ministry on the cultural and tourism event.

“Our event has been decimated. While this might seem like a small matter, we do not believe that we are the only ones to suffer at the hands of AirAsia’s schedule changes,” said Peter.

He noted that as the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic loosens, many were now hopping on planes to attend long overdue business meetings, family gatherings, weddings, events, or holidays.

“AirAsia seems to have no conception of this. People book at a certain time for a certain reason. A day can make the difference between seeing your daughter married and missing the most important day of her life entirely.

“Sarawak is a huge landmass. Air travel is often the only acceptable option. This kind of disregard for the service they provide is simply callous. AirAsia now have a stranglehold on the economy and social life of the state,” he said.

He said many of the participants had taken leave from work so that they would be able to attend the whole programme.

“Now that AirAsia has bumped several members of our party to a later time of departure and even time of return, some will miss the opening event and many will not be able to return to work on time. Since the majority of us are professionals or government servants, some even had to cancel their attendance as a result.

“The people of Sarawak are used to this kind of cavalier attitude to our needs. But imagine the tourists that we are trying to entice back. If they cannot make connecting flights or lose valuable days rearranging their plans, they will not think kindly of AirAsia or indeed of Sarawak,” he said.

Peter said the meeting of indigenous groups from neighbouring Borneo states will see the participants travelling together on the plane in traditional dress, “a spectacle of Sirat that has never been seen before in the air”.

“On their arrival in Sabah, we had intended to perform in Kota Kinabalu at a meeting with indigenous groups before progressing to Penampang for a ritual gathering. While the event continues, the Sarawak contingent has been reduced significantly and the full impact of the event along with it.

“But of course, we will not give up for that is not our style. The show must go on and we will ensure that this is an event to remember. But the full grandeur of what we had originally planned and conceived will not be possible,” he said.

According to him, many of the participants, who are dedicated to the preservation of Sarawak’s indigenous culture and heritage, were bitterly disappointed as they would not be able to attend and support the group in Sabah.

“AirAsia needs to look out for the needs of their passengers in this post-pandemic period. If they can’t provide the service we need, then it seems that now, not everyone can fly with them,” Peter opined.

When contacted for comments, an AirAsia spokesperson apologised for the convenience caused and said the airline would be reviewing the matter.