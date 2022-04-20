RM60 mln Limbang Waterfront to open to public in June

LAWAS (April 20): Phase one and part of phase two of the RM60 million Limbang Waterfront project is expected to open to the public in June, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

The Deputy Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development I said the 1.8km project – the longest in Sarawak – will be completed in stages, with construction expected to be fully completed in 2024.

“This project has had a few issues such as the riverbanks collapsed, which caused delay in the completion.

“We had discussed with the state government whereby the two phases of the project, which are the collapsed riverbank will be removed from the original work so as not to affect the completion date for the first and second phases,” he said after visiting the project site on Monday.

Those joining him for the visit included Limbang District Council walikota Sufian Mohat and secretary Petrick Linggie Taboh.

“Among the components are the first phase (second package) of the project, second phase (second package), and the third phase that will connect the first phase with Tamu Limbang building whereby an overhead bridge would be built crossing the Customs Limbang building,” said Dr Abdul Rahman, who is Bukit Kota assemblyman.

“All these components will beautify the Limbang Waterfront whereby its completion is expected to be in 2024.”

Separately, Dr Abdul Rahman said a four-lane road to replace the existing two-lane road from Jalan Kubong towards Limbang town would be completed at the end of June.

He said the 1.16km road is being implemented under the Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA) at an estimated RM20 million.

“When this project is completed, it will be able to reduce road congestion faced by the Limbang people,” he said.