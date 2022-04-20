Sabah movie ‘The Rise of Lion’ to help promote tourism industry

KOTA KINABALU (April 20): ‘The Rise of Lion’, a new movie produced by Sabahans, will help promote the local tourism industry, said Datuk Michael Lui.

The Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) president said the film, which was shot in Sabah, would showcase the infinite tourism potential through the portrayal of cultures, hospitality, beautiful scenery, and delicious cuisines offered in the Land Below the Wind.

“Movies are one of the most effective ways to promote the tourism industry in Sabah,” he said during a courtesy call by ‘The Rise of Lion’ director and producer Michelle Xin and her team today.

“In addition, the film industry would also have spillover effects, such as creating job opportunities, bringing in foreign capital, and promoting local products.”

Lui said KKCCCI fully supported Sabah productions, as he believes in preserving and strengthening awareness of made-in-Sabah products would stimulate the state’s economy.

He pointed out almost 98 per cent of the movie’s production team, crew, and cast members are Sabahans.

Lui added KKCCCI would support locally produced movies and vowed to secure sponsors for the movie tickets so that more people would be able to enjoy the Sabahan production.

‘The Rise of Lion’ chronicles the inspirational journey of a young Sino Kadazan boy, JJ, who chases his lion dance dream in Kota Kinabalu.

JJ’s passion and perseverance eventually enables a flailing lion dance troupe to regain its past glory and rise to the next level.

The movie’s premiere would be at City Cineplex, City Mall on May 21 at 5pm.

It is scheduled to be officiated at by Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

The film will be shown at the cinema from June 2 to July 3.