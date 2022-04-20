Source: Fight for PRS president post called off, status quo for supreme council at TDC

KUCHING (April 20): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) will not hold an election for its main office bearers at the Triennial Delegates’ Conference (TDC) in Sibu this weekend, a party source said as anticipation grows over a clash for the presidency.

The source said the party will retain the status quo for its supreme council members at the TDC as decided during its meetings on Jan 23 and Feb 11, this year, and also by its credentials committee meeting on April 18.

“The PRS constitution states that the supreme council is the highest decision-making body and therefore, its decisions cannot be overturned unless by another supreme council meeting,” he said, adding that failure to abide by the constitution could lead to the party’s deregistration.

In addition, he said the decision of the credentials committee, which vets candidates in party elections, is final.

Another PRS source said the party would issue an official statement on the matter after the supposed presidential candidates, Datuk Joseph Salan Gandum, and Datuk John Sikie Tayai, have met.

During the Jan 23 supreme council meeting, it was agreed that Salang will be the president with Datuk Majang Renggi as his deputy and that Datuk John Sikie Tayai, Datuk Liwan Lagang, Datuk Mong Dagang, Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong and Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang will be vice presidents.

Salang has been PRS acting president since the demise of Tan Sri Dr James Masing on Oct 31, 2021.

Announcing his candidacy on April 17, Sikie, who is Kakus assemblyman and Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department, said it was the wish of the grassroots that he make a bid for the presidency.

Besides the contest for the president’s post, the TDC is expected to see a fight for the deputy president’s post, vice presidents, youth chief and other supreme council positions.

However, questions have arisen over the validity of the candidacies as the nomination papers have to be submitted 14 days before the TDC in accordance with the party constitution.

Yesterday, a party source told The Borneo Post that a compromise was still being worked out to avoid any split in PRS.