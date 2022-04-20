State to build new suraus for Limbang’s growing Muslim population

LAWAS (April 20): The state government will build two new suraus in Limbang this year, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

The Deputy Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development said the suraus will meet the needs of the growing Muslim communities in Taman Damai and Taman Sri Patiambun.

“Two new surau at Taman Damai and Taman Sri Patiambun will be built this year, whereby each one costs RM350,000.

“There will also be upgrading work on a floating mosque at Kampung Limpaku Pinang which is still under construction,” the Bukit Kota assemblyman told reporters after handing over grants at Masjid Baitul Iman, Limbang on Monday.

He handed over annual grants amounting to RM234,000 to nine mosques and 72 suraus.

Dr Abdul Rahman also called on the Muslim community to filter all information received via social media.

“We have to equip ourselves with knowledge so that we are not easily deviated from the true teachings of Islam,” he said.