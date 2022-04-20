Traders warned of stern action over violation of laws governing halal food, products

SARIKEI (April 19): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) reminds traders that stern action, including imprisonment, could be taken against those who violate the provisions stipulated under the laws governing halal food and products.

In this regard, KPDNHEP Sarikei chief Mohamad Zawawi has called upon all traders involved in manufacturing or supplying food to Muslim customers to fully observe all the relevant legal requirements.

He said this in a statement issued in connection with Ops Pantau yesterday, jointly conducted by KPDNHEP Sarikei and the local office of the Islamic Affairs Department Sarawak (Jais).

The operation was conducted on a chicken processing plant in Bintangor to determine its compliance with the laws meant to protect consumers from the unethical trade practices relating to halal products and services.

On yesterday’s Op Pantau, Mohamad said he was happy to see that the operator, the workers and the whole system at the plant were strictly adhering to the provisions under the Trade Descriptions (Definition of Halal) Order 2011 and Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of Halal) Order 2011.

“Those (traders) involved in halal food supply chain must be mindful of the consequences of not observing the practices required under these laws and also those under Jakim (Department of Islamic Development Malaysia).

“First and foremost, do not to use or display the halal logo without prior approval from Jakim,” he stressed.

Individual traders caught using halal logo or certificate without Jakim’s approval are liable to a fine of RM100,000 or up to three years in prison, upon conviction under the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of Halal) Order 2011; a company committing the same offence is liable to a fine of up to RM250,000.

Under Trade Descriptions (Definition of Halal) Order 2011, the individual offender could face a fine of up to RM1 million or up to three years imprisonment, or both; the penalty for company is a fine not exceeding RM5 million.