Warisan strengthening first before considering about cooperation – Shafie

KOTA KINABALU (April 20): Parti Warisan (Warisan) is currently focused on strengthening itself before considering about cooperation with other parties, said its president Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal.

“We have to strengthen our party first, then we will know where to go. We have to prioritize things.

“We cannot be thinking about ‘big tent’ here and there.”

Shafie said that when asked if Warisan would be open to work with the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) which is spreading its wings to Sabah during a breaking fast event in Sembulan here on Tuesday.

He said the big tent strategy in the Malacca and Sarawak elections did not garner victory for the opposition because the people have decided that their choice was not there.

“So we have to look into what’s wrong with it. We cannot just assume or force people to take what we want. We need to be adaptable to changes and desires of the people on the ground.

“Suit what the people want, not what you want.”

On Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s remark that his party maintains good relationship with Warisan, Shafie reiterated that he had good relationship with all the opposition parties.

“We have good relationship because we are opposition parties.

“In fact, I have good relationships with all the parties, including from Sarawak and West Malaysia, be it Umno and PAS.”

As for Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim remaining as the sole prime minister candidate for PH, Shafie said the question was what the people wanted.

“The people want leadership change.”

He said it was up to PH to decide who the coalition wanted as prime minister candidate.

“But don’t blame us if people don’t vote for you. It is the people’s decision. It is not my fault. The people want something different,” he said.

Also present were Warisan vice presidents Datuk Jaujan Sambakong and Datuk Junz Wong, Warisan information chief Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah and Supreme Council member Datuk Aidi Moktar.