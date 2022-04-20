Wee: More venues proposed for Kuching Fest to prevent congestion

KUCHING (Apr 20): This year’s Kuching Festival and Food Fair could be spread out over several venues to avoid crowd congestion and prevent the transmission of Covid-19, said Dato Wee Hong Seng.

The Kuching South mayor said this was among several proposals, which included extending the duration of the festival, being discussed as MBKS finalises details for the popular event, which is being revived after a two-year hiatus.

“The committee is expected to make a final decision by end of this month,” he told reporters after officiating at a Rotary Club of Kuching Unity City charity programme today.

Wee said preparations have to start early and be done carefully to ensure those participating in the festival and visitors feel safe.

“We don’t want to ‘kelam-kabut’ (chaotic and messy) or otherwise we form another cluster at the end of the day – ‘The Kuching Festival Cluster’ – which is not nice,” he said.

He stressed it is only fair the festival is organised in accordance with health protocols and guidelines since Covid-19 is still around.

“A lot of things are being considered. There are certain SOPs (standard operating procedures) to be followed, and also to restrict how many people can come in and all that.

“There are few ways of doing it, such as promoting delivery and self-pickup services. We might increase more kiosks so that people have more choice so that the size of the crowd can be split up. Another one we look into, extending the period so that more people can come in, all in discussion period, hopefully third meeting next week to finalise.

“As a city council, we need to show a model example. We try to do everything we can to make sure everybody is safe while enjoying the festival,” he said.

This year’s Kuching Festival is scheduled for July 29 to Aug 31, with the MBKS headquarters grounds and Dewan Masyarakat at Jalan Padungan being the main venue.

During his latest ‘Shall WEE Talk’ Facebook live session, Wee said MBKS may extend the festival period for another week in light of crowd management to curb the spread of Covid-19.