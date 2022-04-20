Woman claims trial to causing hurt to autistic child at daycare centre in Miri

MIRI (April 20): A woman pleaded not guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here today to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt to an autistic four-year-old girl under her care.

Ursula Ting Wei Chin, 30, from Mukah made the plea before Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi who set May 24 for case management.

Ting was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term that may extend to one year or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, on conviction.

The offence was allegedly committed at a daycare centre in Luak Bay here at 2pm on April 11, 2022.

The court allowed the accused to be released on bail of RM2,500 with one local surety pending the next hearing.

Inspector Syahrizan Taha appeared as substitute prosecuting officer.