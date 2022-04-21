100 temporary houses for Semporna fire victims destroyed

SEMPORNA (April 21): A fire destroyed 10 temporary settlement blocks involving 100 houses at Kampung Bangau-Bangau, here on Wednesday.

The temporary settlement was built to house fire victims who lost their homes in a fire at a water village, here back in 2017.

A spokesman from the state fire and rescue department said 1.5 acres of the area was affected and all the houses were completely destroyed.

“A distress call was made to the Semporna fire and rescue station at 11.35pm on Wednesday and fire and rescue teams were immediately deployed to the location.

“We are also assisted by the police, Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd, the Malaysian Defense Force and Rela in the operation,” said the spokesperson.

Fire and rescue teams managed to control the blaze by 12.46 am and ended the operation at 3.05 am.

According to sources, the fire also destroyed several alternative schools or schools for poor children without citizenship.

No casualties were reported while the cause of the fire and total loss are still under investigation.