448 Rohingya detainees transferred to four depots in three states

ALOR SETAR (April 21): A total of 448 Rohingya detainees at the Sungai Bakap Immigration Detention Depot, near Bandar Baharu, have been transferred to four depots in Selangor, Perak, and Melaka following the dawn breakout incident which happened yesterday.

Kedah police chief Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad said 144 of them were sent to the Semenyih Depot, Selangor; Machap Umboo Depot in Melaka (104 detainees); Langkap Depot in Perak (100 detainees) and the remaining 100 detainees to the Bukit Jalil Depot in Selangor.

“The transfer of the 448 detainees, comprising 272 adult men, 83 adult women, 36 boys and 57 girls, to the four depots was conducted until midnight yesterday,” he said in a statement here today.

Wan Hassan said so far a total of 130 detainees, comprising 99 adult men, 21 adult women, five boys and five girls had not been found.

“The search operation for all the detainees concerned will continue until all of them are found. The total number of Rohingya detainees that have been found so far is 398 people, where six of them died in an accident during the escape, while two others are injured and are currently being treated at a hospital,” he said.

Yesterday, the Kedah police launched an Op Kesan to track down the remaining Rohingya detainees who escaped from the Sungai Bakap Immigration Detention Depot at about 4.30am.

The operation was also assisted by the Penang and Perak police, members of the Malaysian Immigration Department, the General Operations Force (PGA) and the police canine unit (K-9). — Bernama