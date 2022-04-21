Army detains illegals at plantations near border in Balai Ringin and Lundu

KUCHING (April 21): Ten undocumented immigrants were detained by army personnel in two separate incidents near the Malaysia-Indonesia border in Balai Ringin and Lundu today.

The First Infantry Division in a statement said the first incident took place at 6am at an oil palm plantation in Balai Ringin, when soldiers on patrol encountered seven individuals on five motorcycles about 600 metres from the border.

The soldiers managed to apprehend six of the individuals, comprising five men and a woman, but the seventh – a man – was able to ride off.

The statement said the second incident in Biawak, Lundu also took place at an oil palm plantation, when soldiers on patrol intercepted three men and a woman some 250 metres from the border there.

Checks on all 10 detained persons, aged between 23 and 41, found they either had no travel documents or held expired passports.

Seized from the detained illegal immigrants were RM1,500 in cash, 12 mobile phones, four motorcycles, and other belongings.

All have been handed over to police for further action, said the statement.