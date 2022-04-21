Bukit Aman refutes social media claims that face mask SOP no longer enforced

KUCHING (April 21): Bukit Aman has refuted claims made on social media that the police will no longer issue compounds to those found to not be wearing their face masks in public since the nation has entered the endemic phase on April 1.

In a statement from Bukit Aman today, the standard operating procedures (SOPs), including wearing of face masks in public places, are still in effect and mandatory.

“The police will still issue compounds to those who are found to be violating the SOPs,” said Inspector-General of Police corporate communications secretariat Supt Skandaguru Anandan in the statement.

He added that compounds against those who flout the SOPs will be made under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

“The police are advising the public to continue and observe the SOPs to tackle the spread of the Covid-19 virus,” he added.