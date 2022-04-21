Cops arrest man for hurting an elderly at fatal accident scene

KUCHING (April 21): A 42-year-old man was arrested by the police at Kampung Astana Lot in Petra Jaya here around 11.30am today for allegedly causing hurt to an elderly man at the scene of a fatal accident yesterday.

District police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement said the victim’s intention at the scene was to provide assistance to those who were involved in the accident.

“The suspect however, assumed that the victim was the lorry driver who collided with the motorcyclist which led to the assault,” said Ahsmon.

During the assault, it was alleged that the suspect struck the victim on his head with a rotan.

The rod was recovered by police in a nearby bush where the suspect was arrested.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

“A remand application will be filed at the Magistrate’s Court at 9am tomorrow,” said Ahsmon.

If convicted under the Act, the suspect may face imprisonment for a term which may extend to ten years or with fine or with whipping or with any two of such punishments.

He added that the public should go above the law and take matters into their own hands by hurting others.

Yesterday, it was also reported that the motorcyclist had died at the scene while the lorry driver was not physically injured.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.