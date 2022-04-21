Cops nab alleged arsonists over fire outbreaks at Satok house

KUCHING (April 21): A police special taskforce has arrested three men in connection with a series of suspected arson incidents at a house in Jalan Satok here.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement said two of the suspects, aged 20 and 32, were arrested on April 19 at Jalan Muda Hashim, while the third, aged 19, was nabbed at Jalan Satok the next day.

“The first two suspects are being remanded until April 25. A remand order for the third suspect will be applied for at a magistrates’ court today (April 21),” he said.

Ahsmon also urged the public not to speculate on the case which is still being investigated.

Police had received three separate reports on five fire outbreaks at the same house.

The house was reported to have caught fire twice in the wee hours of April 14 and again around noon the same day.

The fourth outbreak happened just past midnight on April 16 while the last happened around 7pm on April 18.

Firefighters were able to put out all five fires. No injuries were reported in the incidents.

The case is being investigated under Section 436 of the Penal Code for causing mischief by fire.