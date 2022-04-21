Corruption allegations a serious matter for any company, court told

KUCHING (April 21): A former auditor of Hubline Berhad said the Facebook post by lawyer Michael Kong which involved businessman Dato Richard Wee could attract unnecessary attention from the authorities like the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Chin Mui Khiong, who testified in court yesterday in the defamation suit filed by Wee against Kong, said allegations of cronyism, corrupt practice, and improper dealing in Wee’s businesses are not true, and that false allegations of corruption can be a very serious matter.

“I am not sure whether our learned friend (Kong) is aware that if a company or a corporation is subject to MACC investigation then all the bank accounts can be suspended or frozen in order for them (MACC) to facilitate their investigation.

“A company with the bank accounts all being frozen will not be able to operate and carry on their business pending MACC completing their investigation.

“The bankers of the companies might even withdraw their banking facilities if there is any element of fraud or corrupt practice in a company,” said Chin, 67, during cross examination.

Chin said he was also informed by Wee that he had been approached by bankers of the company seeking clarification from him.

“As far as I know, Wee dealt with them and fortunately, they did not take any action in withdrawing their banking facilities.”

Chin then informed the court that the MACC did not investigate Hubline Berhad, Supreme Consolidated, or Layang-Layang Aerospace Sdn Bhd regarding Kong’s Facebook post.

The suit is being presided over by High Court Judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab.

On July 21, 2020, Kong posted a statement on his Facebook page which contained an alleged defamatory element against Wee, who is the plaintiff in this case.

Wee is seeking general damages, aggravated damages, exemplary damages for libel and malicious falsehood, and an injunction to restrain the defendant from publishing, causing to be published, circulating, and distributing the said post.

Wee is represented by Shankar Ram who is assisted by lawyers Yu Ying Ying and Russell Lim, while Kong is represented by Chong Chieng Jen, assisted by lawyers Sim Kiat Leng and Brenda Chong.