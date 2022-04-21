Covid-19: Sabah records 85 new cases, infections down in 12 districts

KOTA KINABALU (April 21): Sabah recorded 85 new Covid-19 cases today, an increase of two cases compared to the day before.

In revealing this, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said although there was a slight increase in the daily caseload, 12 districts actually registered a decline in new infections.

He said eight districts saw a rise in cases, while seven districts had the same number of new cases as yesterday.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said Kota Kinabalu recorded double-digit infections with 27 cases (+14), while Tuaran had 14 cases (+9).

“Fifteen districts reported single-digit cases, 13 of which only recorded between one and four cases,” he said.

“No new infections were reported in 10 districts in the last 24 hours.”

He added that 81 out of the 85 new Covid-19 patients were in Categories 1 and 2, one in Category 3, two in Category 4, and one in Category 5.

According to the Ministry of Health, Category 1 is for asymptomatic patients, Category 2 is for symptomatic patients with no pneumonia, Category 3 is for symptomatic patients with pneumonia, Category 4 is for symptomatic patients with pneumonia and requiring supplemental oxygen, while Category 5 is for critically ill patients with multi-organ involvement.