Covid-19: Sarawak logs 151 new cases, one BID

BINTULU (April 21): Sarawak today recorded a slight uptick of new Covid-19 cases with 151 infections compared to yesterday’s 139, along with one brought-in-dead (BID) case.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update on the pandemic, the BID case on April 19 at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) involved an 82-year-old woman with hypertension and diabetes.

SDMC also revealed that out of today’s new case, 51 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 97 in Category 2 (mild symptoms), two in Category 4 (lung infection and requiring oxygen support) and one in Category 5 (lung infection and requiring ventilator support).

On the breakdown per district, Kuching remained on top with 47 new cases followed by Miri (23) and Bintulu (18), Sibu (17), Bau (5) and Matu (4).

Serian, Sarikei, Sri Aman, Simunjan, Pusa and Samarahan recorded two cases each, while one each was recorded in Asajaya, Mukah, Betong, Telang Usan, Dalat, Kabong, Tebedu, Kanowit and Selangau.

Sarawak’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases to date is at 304,432.

Meanwhile, the state police have issued three compounds for flouting the standard operating procedures (SOP), all in Kuching, for failing to check in via MySejahtera before entering public premises.

To date, the state police have issued a total of 13,881 SOP compounds.