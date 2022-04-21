Dept calls for caution when using escalators with children

KUCHING (April 21): The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (Dosh) Sarawak has called on parents and guardians to be aware of their children’s safety when using escalators in shopping malls.

Director Dr Nor Halim Hasan pointed out Dosh’s investigations revealed escalator accidents are due to a lack of knowledge on safe escalator practices and taking the safety of their children for granted.

“Among the actions by escalator users are leaning on the handrail, standing while looking in the opposite direction, playing with the escalator skirts and safety brushes, as well as wearing floor-length clothing.

“Looking at this situation, the users must be wary and advise the person to refrain them from doing so,” he said in a statement today.

He said escalator users must be careful when stepping up and down the escalator and must not drag or slide because they could get stuck in the escalator comb.

They should also look forward and not sit on the stairs or lean against the handrails, he said.

“Use the elevator if you are bringing a baby stroller, wheelchair, or luggage trolley as it is not safe on the escalator. Always keep an eye on the children in your care. Holding small children is better than asking them to stand on the escalator.

“Be careful with loose shoelaces, scarves, or long clothing that reach the floor for fear of getting stuck in the gaps of the escalator. Follow the safety instructions for using the escalator as on the signboard,” he said.

He pointed out users should press the safety switch, located at the upper and lower ends of the escalator, in case of an emergency or accident.

Nor Halim said escalators installed in Malaysia are machineries stipulated under the Factories and Machineries Act 1967 (FMA 1967) where it is compulsory for the escalators to be registered with Dosh to ensure their designs are in accordance with the standards set, as well as the installation of safety devices to ensure users’ safety such as emergency stop button, skirt brush, and yellow panel lines.

He explained skirt switches are compulsory and must be operational in stopping the escalators’ movements when there are shoes or other unknown objects stuck.

He stressed escalators can only be maintained by a competent person or firm according to the set time interval, where it must be serviced every month and maintained once every three months.

“This duty rests on the owners and management of the building to ensure that the escalators in their premises are in a safe condition.

“As a checks and balances mechanism, the escalator is also inspected every 15 months by Dosh officers to ensure maintenance is done and the machinery is in a safe condition,” he said.

On April 10, a three-year-old child had to endure pain for almost an hour after his right foot became lodged in an escalator at a shopping mall in Putrajaya.

He was rescued by the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department and received treatment in Serdang Hospital.

A similar incident occurred in Kelantan on Jan 7.