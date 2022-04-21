Don’t twist water supply issue – Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU (April 21): The water supply problem in the state is not new and was inherited from previous governments, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

According to the Works Minister, the GRS-BN government is very concerned about the issue.

“This issue not only happened when Barisan Nasional (BN) governed the state or when Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) ruled but this issue was inherited from the previous governments, including the Warisan government which DAP was also part of,” he said.

Bung Moktar said this when commenting on Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe’s statement on social media about the water supply issue in which he implied that the government and ministers are not doing anything to address the issue but are seen to be talking more about plantation and railway contracts.

Bung Moktar in a statement on Thursday stressed that the water supply disruption in the state occurred due to increasing demand of consumers.

The problem is made worse when the water treatment plants could not function properly as the rivers are polluted and unable to provide sufficient supply for processing.

Then there is the issue of main water pipes which were installed in the British government era and are now leaking as well as the problem of illegal pipe connections, lamented the Works Minister.

He said that the state government had taken action to address the problem, for example, as a short-term remedial measure, rationing was implemented so that the supply can be distributed to more consumers and also delivery of water to affected residents by the Water Department.

Bung Moktar opined that Phoong should be aware when Warisan Plus became the state government, it too failed to do something to improve and enhance water supply in Sabah.

“As a long-term resolution, the government will set up the Sabah Water Services Commission which is one of the initiatives included in the state’s halatuju. There is even a proposal to privatise the water supply in Sabah,” he said, adding that the matter was discussed by the state Cabinet.

The state government will do whatever is best to improve the water supply in Sabah, said Bung Moktar who also pointed out that Phoong should keep in mind not everything planned can be implemented overnight.

It is not like the story of Aladdin and the magic lamp, he stressed.

He also reminded Phoong not to twist the water supply issue with other development plans for Sabah such as the proposed skytrain project.

“As an elected representative, Phoong should act professionally and not say things just to cover up his weaknesses and take political credit,” he said.