Dr Rundi: More than RM5 bln spent by Sarawak in pandemic fight

KUCHING (April 21): The Sarawak government has so far spent in excess of RM5 billion to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said.

Speaking at the launching of a drive-thru porridge distribution organised by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) here today, he said Sarawakians must continue to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the authorities, more so now with the country transitioning towards endemicity.

“We still need to follow the Covid-19 SOPs for now because entering the endemic phase does not mean that we don’t need to follow the SOPs anymore.

“There are still cases of deaths due to Covid-19 occurring in the state. Although there are not many, we still need to be careful,” he said.

The ‘Drive-Thru Lambuk Pedas’ programme by RTM saw Dr Rundi distribute packs of bubur lambuk and bubur pedas to members of the public who either drove or came on foot to the RTM building at Jalan P Ramlee.

With Dr Rundi at the event were his deputy ministers Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail and Martin Ben, Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, and state broadcasting director Nasrul Hakim Md Noh.