KUALA LUMPUR (April 21): Johor-born Tan Sri Ali Hamsa, the country’s 13th chief secretary to the government, died today at the Dublin Hospital in Ireland. He was 66.

His death was confirmed by incumbent Chief Secretary Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

“Truly, his passing in the holy month of Ramadan is a great loss to the country and the civil service,” Mohd Zuki said in a statement. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME