Fatimah: Fire extinguishers a worthy investment for any home, can help save property and lives

KUCHING (April 21): Equipping a home with a fire extinguisher should be regarded as a worthwhile investment to not only protect one’s property but also save lives, said Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

In supporting the idea for each household to be equipped with a fire extinguisher, she said this could also help nurture the young on fire prevention measures.

“I’m told that a fire extinguisher costs between RM120 and RM150. This should be considered as a worthy investment for any household.

“Nurturing the young on fire safety measures is the right approach to ensure awareness and knowledge of fire prevention actions can be imparted into a person’s lifestyle,” she said.

She said this when officiating at the Fire and Rescue Department’s (Bomba) fire safety campaign held in conjunction with the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri, at a supermarket in Petra Jaya here yesterday.

Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman was among those present.

Fatimah informed that the state government has channelled various kinds of assistance to fire victims through the Social Welfare Department, including food aid, kitchen utensils, construction materials and school uniforms.

For the first three months of this year, she said the government provided RM441,305 worth of assistance for 37 fire cases, involving 101 families and 385 individuals.

In 2021, the government channelled RM1,681,325 worth of assistance for 109 fire cases, involving 360 families and 1,419 individuals, while in 2020, a total of RM2,361,811 worth of assistance was distributed for 119 cases, involving 357 families and 1,934 individuals, she added.

The minister also expressed her gratitude on behalf of the state government to Bomba Sarawak for their tireless efforts in responding to all kinds of emergencies, especially the delivery of food aid to remote areas during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Meanwhile, Bomba Sarawak statistics showed the department had responded to 14,054 emergency calls last year, comprising 1,975 fire cases, 8,331 rescue missions, 3,740 special operations, and seven hoax calls.

In 2020, the department responded to 9,386 calls comprising 1,631 fire cases, 7,344 rescue missions, 402 special operations, and nine hoax calls.

In 2019, it received 9,651 calls regarding 3,369 fire cases, 6,076 rescue missions and 186 special operations, including 20 hoax calls.

Earlier, Fatimah flagged off a convoy of Bomba motorcycles as part of a patrolling campaign which began Tuesday night, to safeguard residential areas from fire risk.

The campaign, involving 38 fire stations across the state, will deploy patrol units to make rounds in residential neighbourhoods within a 5km radius from a fire station.