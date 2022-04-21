Fifty-six Johor assemblymen sworn in today

ISKANDAR PUTERI (April 21): Fifty-six Johor state assemblymen took their oath of office before the newly-appointed State Assembly Speaker Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi during the First Meeting of the First Session of the 15th Johor State Assembly sitting here today.

The swearing-in ceremony was led by Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (BN-Machap), followed by 10 state executive councillors.

Earlier, Onn Hafiz proposed the appointment of Mohd Puad, 64, as State Assembly Speaker, which was seconded by Datuk Zahari Sarip (BN-Buloh Kasap), the state Agriculture, Agro-Based and Rural Development Committee chairman.

Datuk Samsolbari Jamali (BN-Semarang), 60, who is Umno Johor Liaison secretary, was appointed as Deputy Speaker.

Barisan Nasional managed to recapture Johor with a landslide victory in the state election last month by winning 40 out of the 56 seats — with Umno securing 33 seats, MCA (four), and MIC (three), Pakatan Harapan won 11 seats, Perikatan Nasional (three), while PKR and Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia (Muda) secured one each. ― Bernama