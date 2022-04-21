Home Minister: 104 Rohingya detainees still on the loose

SEPANG (April 21): A total of 104 Rohingya detainees are still at large after escaping from the Sungai Bakap Immigration Detention Depot yesterday, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

He said as at 7pm today, 424 of the 528 detainees have been re-arrested.

Hamzah said the group had been detained for over two years because the deportation process could not be done as the Myanmar government was not willing to accept them and does not recognise their citizenship status.

“So, where can they be deported to? This is a problem for us,” he told the media here today.

Early yesterday morning a total of 528 Rohingya detainees escaped from the Sungai Bakap Immigration Detention Depot.

Six of them were killed when they were hit by a vehicle while crossing the road at Kilometre 168 of the nearby North-South Expressway. – Bernama