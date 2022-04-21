Judiciary: Najib’s SRC trial judge lodges police report over ‘malicious’ blog post

KUALA LUMPUR (April 21): Judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali — who heard and convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak over the misappropriation of RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds — has lodged a police report over false allegations made against him, the judiciary confirmed today.

The judiciary via the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court was referring to an article by blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin on the blog Malaysia Today, with the article dated April 20 carrying the title “Judge Mohd Nazlan being investigated for unexplained RM1 million in his bank account”.

The judiciary said the judge — who was formerly a High Court judge and was elevated to be a Court of Appeal judge — had said the article had malicious intent and claims that had no basis.

“A police report has been made by YA Dato’ Mohd Nazlan bin Mohd Ghazali, Court of Appeal judge, denying the false, baseless and malicious accusations in that article that were intended to reduce his credibility as a Court of Appeal judge and to interfere with the justice system and the judicial institution.

“This police report was also made so that investigations can be carried out under Section 500 of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and other related legal provisions,” it said in a statement today.

Section 500 provides the penalty of a maximum two-year jail term or fine or both for the offence of criminal defamation.

Section 233 covers the offence of improper use of network facilities or network services including the creating or initiating of the transmission of any comment which is obscene, indecent, false, menacing or offensive with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass another person. This offence is punishable with a maximum RM50,000 fine or a maximum one-year jail term or both if convicted and a further fine of RM1,000 per day for each day the offence is continued after conviction.

“This Office views such accusations and comments seriously and reminds the public that accusations against the judiciary which are intended to interfere with cases that are still in the process of being heard, is a violation of the principle of sub judice.

“This Office also urges for the police to carry out investigations immediately to maintain public confidence towards the country’s judicial institution and to ensure the administration of justice can be well carried out,” it concluded. — Malay Mail

