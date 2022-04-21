Lee: With 59 shipyards, S’wak plays major role in Malaysia’s maritime industry

KUCHING (April 21): With 59 out of the 100 shipyards in Malaysia currently operating in Sarawak, the state is a significant player in the country’s shipbuilding and ship repair industry, said Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The Transport Minister said the maritime sector in Sarawak has contributed immensely to the state’s economy.

“Compared to other states in Malaysia, most of the shipyards and shipbuilding activities are dominantly in Sarawak,” he said when opening an awareness programme on International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Member State Audit Scheme (IMSAS) for Sarawak here today.

Lee said the IMSAS commenced as a voluntary scheme in 2006 and became a treaty obligation in January 2016.

According to him, IMSAS is intended to provide an audited member state with a comprehensive and objective assessment of how effectively it administers and implements mandatory IMO instruments covered by the scheme.

He said the mandatory IMO instruments included Safety of Life at Sea Convention 1974 and its 1988 Protocol; prevention of pollution from ships; standards of training, certification, and watchkeeping for seafarers; load lines; tonnage measurement of ships; and prevention of collisions at sea.

He pointed out that the IMO had the responsibility to develop technical safety, security, and pollution prevention standards related to maritime transport, while the governments had the duty to implement and enforce these standards.

“The recognised organisations have a duty to be impartial and exercise due diligence meanwhile the shipping companies are responsible for applying the same standards to individual ships and the shipboard personnel play the task of putting into operation the various safety and anti-pollution measures applicable to the ship.”

Lee said Malaysia, as a state member of this treaty, will be audited in June next year on the effectiveness of its administration and implementation of the mandatory IMO instruments covered by the scheme.

At the state level, he said it is also important to be prepared to implement and strategise the administration which demonstrated compliance with the mandatory IMO instruments under the scheme.

As such, he said his ministry has been proactively engaging and getting feedback from the relevant stakeholders both from government agencies and the private sector.

“Since the formation of the Ministry of Transport Sarawak, continuous efforts have been taken to resolve some of the pertinent issues pertaining to the shipping sector in Sarawak. These issues were addressed and decisions have been conveyed for the attention of higher authorities.

“For example, the lifting of Cabotage Policy in Sarawak, exemption for single hull tanker to operate in rivers in Sarawak, and seafarers sign-on and sign-off SOP during Covid-19 pandemic for Sarawak,” he added.

Lee pledged his ministry will continue to play its role to ensure the state’s shipping sector is well administered and continues to progress.

* A previous version of this story contained an error which has since been corrected.