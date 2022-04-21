Malaysia hosts working visit of Brunei’s second foreign minister

PUTRAJAYA (April 21): Brunei’s Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Seri Setia Erywan Mohd Yusof is currently on a three-day working visit to Malaysia.

During his visit here from April 20-22, he is scheduled to meet his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah and discuss further on bilateral cooperation following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s official visit to Brunei on Feb 14-15 this year.

According to a statement from Malaysian Foreign Ministry, the working visit is also in conjunction with Malaysia’s hosting of the first meeting of the Joint Malaysia-Brunei Darussalam Land Boundary Committee (Joint LBC).

The Joint LBC signifies yet another important milestone to the special relations shared between both countries.

Since both countries entered into cooperation on land boundary in 2012, the First Joint LBC is a reiteration of commitment by both sides in finalising the Malaysia-Brunei Darussalam land boundary.

The statement said Erywan is also scheduled to hold talks with the Senior Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

In 2021, Brunei was Malaysia’s 30th largest trading partner and the 6th largest within Asean with total trade amounting to RM8.03 billion (US$1.87 billion) – a substantial increase of 70.4 per cent compared to the recorded value in 2020. — Bernama