Man dies in Stutong Baru crash, young grandchild uninjured

KUCHING (April 21): A 64-year-old man died while his five-year-old granddaughter managed to escape without any injuries in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Stutong Baru around 7.30am today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the deceased had to be extricated from his multipurpose vehicle by firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya fire station.

It is understood that the vehicle was travelling towards the roundabout at Jalan Stutong-Jalan Setia Raja when it suddenly veered into the oncoming lane.

The vehicle finally came to a stop on a road verge immediately after the Lions Nursing Home.

Medical personnel from Sarawak General Hospital pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

Also present were the police.